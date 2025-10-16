23-year-old police NSF found with gunshot wound to his neck, conveyed to hospital

Police NSF conveyed conscious to hospital after suffering gunshot wound to neck

A 23-year-old police national serviceman (NSF) was found with a gunshot wound to his neck on Wednesday (15 Oct) evening.

Preliminary findings suggest the wound to be self-inflicted. The officer was later conveyed to the hospital.

Police NSF found with gunshot wound along Pasir Panjang Road

A Singapore Police Force (SPF) news release stated that the incident happened at about 9pm on Wednesday (15 Oct).

His teammates had found him alone in a toilet at 328 Pasir Panjang Road, the address of a Shell petrol station.

The 23-year-old was on duty at the time, according to SPF.

In response to MS News‘ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the officer was conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police suspect wound was self-inflicted

The police also accounted for and seized the officer’s service revolver and remaining ammunition.

Based on preliminary findings, the police believe that the wound was self-inflicted and that no foul play was involved.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Police investigations are underway.

