NSF Found Dead With Gunshot Wound To His Head

Yesterday morning (30 Aug), a 21-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) was found dead in the toilet of the Special Operations Command (SOC) building.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), police found the NSF with a fatal gunshot wound to his head.

Though investigations are still ongoing, the police do not suspect foul play.

NSF found in toilet with service revolver & gunshot wound

A 21-year-old police NSF was found dead in the toilet of the Special Operations Command (SOC) building in Queensway yesterday (30 Aug).

According to a media release on Tuesday (31 Aug), the police mentioned that the NSF reported for duty at around 10.30am.

He had also drawn his service revolver from the armoury, reported CNA.

The NSF was found alone in a toilet at the SOC at about 11am with a gunshot wound to his head and his service revolver beside him.

Unfortunately, the paramedics pronounced him dead at around 11.20am.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is currently investigating the case which has been classified as an unnatural death.

However, preliminary investigations show that there appears to be no foul play.

Help is available

If you or anyone you know may be struggling with mental health, you can consider calling any of these helplines:

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Condolences to family & friends of the NSF

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the NSF’s family and friends and may he rest in peace.

We hope that they can find the closure they need following the incident.

