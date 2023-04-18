McDonald’s Khatib Customers Allegedly Wait 1.5 Hours To Receive Order, Fast Food Chain Apologises

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Students Wait 1.5 Hours For Food At McDonald’s Khatib

A pair of students in Singapore recently had an unpleasant experience at McDonald’s Khatib.

Apparently, what was supposed to be a quick lunch turned into a 1.5-hour ordeal.

One of the student’s mothers took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to express her displeasure.

Students approach Mcdonald’s Khatib counter three times

The OP posted about the incident on Friday (14 Apr).

According to her, her daughter had visited the McDonald’s outlet at Khatib for lunch with a friend earlier that day.

The post stated that they had paid for their order by 12.30pm.

An attached receipt of the order confirmed that they had placed the order at that time.

However, at 1.45pm — one hour and 15 minutes after placing their order — the students still did not receive their food.

The OP claimed that the students approached the counter three times to check on their food.

Each time, they were allegedly told to wait.

Receive order nearly 1.5 hours after paying for food

As the students were rushing back to school for afternoon classes, they initially left the restaurant without their lunch.

However, the OP apparently instructed her daughter to go back to the McDonald’s outlet, show them the receipt, and ask for their food.

Eventually, the students got their order at 1.55pm.

The OP wrote in her post that the long wait time is “not acceptable”.

She added that she had called McDonald’s to request an explanation for her daughter’s experience.

Facebook users shocked by waiting time

Facebook users who came across the OP’s post were shocked at how long the students waited for their order.

Many, such as this user, commented on how this ‘fast food’ restaurant is not fast at all.

Another user said that McDonald’s Khatib should have refunded the students instead of making them wait for so long.

One user claimed that they experienced a similarly long waiting time when they tried to order delivery from the same outlet.

McDonald’s apologises for incident

Thankfully, the students didn’t have to go hungry and eventually received their lunch — although it was much delayed.

In response to queries from MS News, McDonald’s Singapore said that they had already reached out to the affected party.

They expressed their gratitude that their “most sincere apology was accepted with grace”.

