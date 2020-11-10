McDonald’s Collaborates With Beyond Meat To Create McPlant Burger

Many of us indulge in a good old McDonald’s meal every once in a while, feasting on meaty classics like McSpicy or McNuggets.

Now, the fast-food chain is joining the ‘meatless revolution’ as it plans on launching a new McPlant burger in the very near future.

The McPlant burger caters to the growing number of people going meatless and promises to be as juicy as the ones that we have grown accustomed to.

McDonald’s McPlant burger has plant-based patty

Plant-based options have been sprouting up almost everywhere. Soon, they’ll be available at the famous Golden Arches too.

After a test run in Canada since Sep 2019, McDonald’s is now ready to roll out their new McPlant burger from 2021.

According to Good Morning America (GMA), the new burger promises to deliver the flavours customers have come to know and love.

McDonald’s trial P.L.T plant-based burger

Created in collaboration with Beyond Meats, the plant-based patty has been said to match the iconic juiciness found in McDonald’s burgers.

McPlant line not limited to burgers

McDonald’s has a pretty extensive menu, so if you think plant-based substitute’s exclusive to just burgers, that’s where you’re mistaken.

According to The Straits Times (ST), McDonald’s is considering extending its McPlant lineup to include chicken products and even for its egg and bacon breakfast burgers.

McDonald’s is, however, relatively late to the meatless game. Its arch-rival, Burger King launched their Impossible Whopper burger back in 2019.

Many other fast-food chains have also jumped aboard plant-based meats in 2019.

But McDonald’s claims their McPlant patty is created exclusively for them and remains confident the McPlant burger will be able to rival those already in the market.

To be introduced in select markets in 2021

The McPlant burger will soon be part of McDonald’s global core menu.

According to Reuters, it is set to be introduced in selected markets come 2021, which isn’t far away at all.

McDonald’s also said that the burger might be expanded to other markets where demand is present.

After all, the McPlant was created to cater to the growing number of people who choose to go meatless.

An exciting start to more vegetarian options?

As more Singaporeans move towards a healthier plant-based diet, the meat substitute might prove to be a hit if and when it arrives on our shores.

Who knows, perhaps this could be the beginning of an exciting shift where more vegan and vegetarian options are available in Singapore.

Would you try the McPlant burger? Let us know in the comments down below.

