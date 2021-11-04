McDonald’s Taiwan Minions Basket Has Enough Storage Space For Your WFH Essentials

As the WFH grind turns into our default mode, many of us have bookmarked appealing set-ups that can motivate us to work and remain focused. While we’ve seen cool gadgets and decor, we’ve found a new Minions merch that’ll end up on the top of your wishlist.

McDonald’s Taiwan has recently launched a plushie-sized Minions basket, according to UDN.

Source

We bet you’ll be charmed by its innocent smile that will instantly melt your heart.

Minions basket looks like a huggable plushie

Over the years, we’ve seen irresistible Minions merchandise like McDonald’s figurines and tumblers.

Not surprisingly, these cute creatures have become a timeless classic, prompting McDonald’s to release a Minions basket that looks like a huggable plushie.

Source

The unique merchandise features Bob the Minion in black gloves and yellow tights, a slight deviation from his usual blue suspender pants.

Source

In his right hand, he carries a teddy bear named Tim, which will instantly make you go “aww”.

Minions basket can store WFH essentials

We imagine having this Minions basket by your desk will ease your work fatigue. The adorable smile may inspire you to keep moving forward when nothing’s going right.

Besides its adorable face, it can also store pens and trinkets. Open the back compartment, and there’s ample space for your WFH essentials.

Source

At the front, you can insert a few files or a remote control on the Minion’s hands. That way, you can achieve a clutter-free workspace and chill with this cute character instead.

Source

Available in Shopee Taiwan

The Minions Basket is available in Mcdonald’s Taiwan outlets for S$20.92 (NT$ 429). However, Shopee Taiwan merchants are also selling it for around S$28.29 (NT$ $580).

Source

Unfortunately, the item has sold out at the time of writing.

Hoping it comes to Singapore

McDonald’s Minions basket is definitely a desk essential.

Whether you’re working hard or playing hard, this cute merchandise will ensure you’ll never feel lonely. At the very least, you’ll have a buddy by your side as you go through life’s ups and downs.

Here’s to hoping it will arrive in Singapore soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from UDN.