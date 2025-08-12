McDonald’s Japan’s Pokémon card promo ends abruptly after scalpers bypass purchase limit & crowd stores

McDonald’s Pokémon card promo in Japan ends on first day after scalpers crowd stores & waste meals

A McDonald’s Japan promotion meant to delight Pokémon fans ended in disaster within hours of launch, with long queues, rampant scalping, and piles of untouched food littering the streets.

The limited-time campaign, running from 9 to 11 Aug, bundled six exclusive collectable Pokémon cards with Pokémon-themed Happy Meals, priced at ¥500 (S$4.30) each.

But demand was so intense that many outlets pulled the plug on distribution before the first day was even over.

Scalpers bypass purchase limit of promotion

To curb scalping, McDonald’s Japan imposed a five-meal limit per customer, Campaign Asia reported.

But determined buyers simply bypassed the rule by placing multiple mobile orders, sometimes while still in the queue.

The cards — and even the meals — were soon listed online for up to ¥2,000 (S$17.30), nearly four times the original price.

Photos and videos on X showed snaking queues outside outlets, with some customers clutching multiple takeaway bags stuffed with meals they had no intention of eating.

Food wastage from Pokémon card promo in Japan sparks outrage

Perhaps most shocking were the mountains of discarded Happy Meals spotted outside McDonald’s outlets and on nearby streets.

Several social media users posted pictures of pigeons feasting on abandoned fries and burgers, while McDonald’s bags and boxes piled up beside bins or left behind at the stores.

One user on X even posted a video showing flocks of pigeons pecking at food scraps next to more discarded McDonald’s bags.

Outraged netizens slammed the scalpers for wasting food just to grab the rare cards, calling the scenes “disgraceful” and “embarrassing for fans”.

Not the first Pokémon product launch to go wrong

This isn’t the first time a Pokémon promotion has spiralled out of control.

In Singapore, a highly anticipated card launch at Jewel Changi Airport last year was cancelled for safety reasons after massive crowds became unmanageable.

