McDonald’s Japan’s Pokémon card promo ends abruptly after scalpers bypass purchase limit & crowd stores

mcdonalds-pokémon-card-promo-japan

International Latest News

The exclusive collectable Pokémon cards, priced at S$4.30 each, are being sold online for up to S$17.30.

By - 12 Aug 2025, 5:58 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

McDonald’s Pokémon card promo in Japan ends on first day after scalpers crowd stores & waste meals

A McDonald’s Japan promotion meant to delight Pokémon fans ended in disaster within hours of launch, with long queues, rampant scalping, and piles of untouched food littering the streets.

The limited-time campaign, running from 9 to 11 Aug, bundled six exclusive collectable Pokémon cards with Pokémon-themed Happy Meals, priced at ¥500 (S$4.30) each.

But demand was so intense that many outlets pulled the plug on distribution before the first day was even over.

Source: PokeGuardian on Twitter

Scalpers bypass purchase limit of promotion

To curb scalping, McDonald’s Japan imposed a five-meal limit per customer, Campaign Asia reported.

But determined buyers simply bypassed the rule by placing multiple mobile orders, sometimes while still in the queue.

The cards — and even the meals — were soon listed online for up to ¥2,000 (S$17.30), nearly four times the original price.

Photos and videos on X showed snaking queues outside outlets, with some customers clutching multiple takeaway bags stuffed with meals they had no intention of eating.

Source: houjosouun on Twitter

Food wastage from Pokémon card promo in Japan sparks outrage

Perhaps most shocking were the mountains of discarded Happy Meals spotted outside McDonald’s outlets and on nearby streets.

mcdonalds-pokémon-card-promo-japan

Source: sikasika1122 on Twitter

Several social media users posted pictures of pigeons feasting on abandoned fries and burgers, while McDonald’s bags and boxes piled up beside bins or left behind at the stores.

mcdonalds-pokémon-card-promo-japan

Source: SHIBARONI_TV on Twitter

One user on X even posted a video showing flocks of pigeons pecking at food scraps next to more discarded McDonald’s bags.

Source: iijNWqUQ7i41630 on Twitter

Outraged netizens slammed the scalpers for wasting food just to grab the rare cards, calling the scenes “disgraceful” and “embarrassing for fans”.

Not the first Pokémon product launch to go wrong

This isn’t the first time a Pokémon promotion has spiralled out of control.

In Singapore, a highly anticipated card launch at Jewel Changi Airport last year was cancelled for safety reasons after massive crowds became unmanageable.

Also read: Pokémon Center S’pore sees large crowd for release of new card series, launch gets cancelled due to safety reasons

Pokémon Center S’pore sees large crowd for release of new card series, launch gets cancelled due to safety reasons

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from houjosouun on X.

  • More From Author