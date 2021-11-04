McDonald’s Free Meal Includes Chicken McCrispy, Apple Pie & Drink

The Festival of Lights is upon us, and while Singaporeans enjoy a public holiday, many migrant workers are still spending it stuck in their dormitories.

As they play a pivotal role in building our homes, it ironically results in them being away from their own homes, and that’s never easy especially during festive seasons.

Knowing this, McDonald’s decided to spread a little festive cheer this Deepavali by delivering free meals to migrant workers.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore and Westlite Juniper

More than 4,000 free meals delivered

More than 4,000 meals were delivered to migrant workers on Tuesday (2 Nov), 2 days before Deepavali, McDonald’s said in a media release sent to MS News.

They were prepared by the crew of more than 70 McDonald’s outlets across Singapore.

The food was then delivered to 2 dorms – The Leo in Kaki Bukit, and Westlite Juniper in Mandai.

Source, Source

Meals specially curated

The meals were specially curated, McDonald’s said, and included 2 pieces of Chicken McCrispy, an apple pie and a canned drink.

Photo courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore and The Leo

Besides that, residents and staff who were vegetarians got specially catered meals.

Digital greeting card for workers

McDonald’s also designed a beautiful digital greeting card for the workers.

Image courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore

It’s so they can send holiday greetings and encouragement to their friends and families, whether they’re in Singapore or overseas.

Migrant workers are heroes: McDonald’s

Migrant workers are “heroes in our community” and their contributions aren’t taken for granted, said McDonald’s Singapore general manager Benjamin Boh.

Thus, after another long and challenging year for them, it’s hoped that the “small gesture of appreciation” from McDonald’s will put smiles on their faces even as they think of their families back home on Deepavali.

Mr Rahman Mohammed Shahneazur, a resident at Westlite Juniper dorm, said he was very happy to be treated to a McDonald’s meal as he and his friends sometimes enjoy ordering their burgers and fries.

He also added,

I’m also happy that Westlite and the people in Singapore care about migrant workers.

Lighting up their lives

As migrant workers work hard for Singapore’s benefit, it’s only fitting that we show them a little appreciation.

That’s why it’s heartwarming to see Singaporean companies and welfare groups try to light up their lives during Deepavali.

Source

Kudos to McDonald’s for treating our migrant workers and joining the effort to thank them for their contributions.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 cases in dorms will go down soon, and they can get out to see this year’s lights.

MS News wishes those who celebrate the festival a very Happy Deepavali.

Featured images courtesy of McDonald’s Singapore, The Leo and Westlite Juniper.