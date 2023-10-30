3 S’pore-Registered McLaren Cars Involved In Johor Accident, No Injuries Reported

3 Singapore-Registered McLaren Cars Involved In Johor Pile-Up Accident

Three McLaren cars bearing Singapore licence plates got into a pile-up in an accident in Johor on Sunday (29 Oct).

Reportedly, one of the drivers slowed down at an intersection, which caused a chain collision between the supercars.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries resulting from the crash.

According to Sinar Harian, the three McLarens were part of a convoy of six luxury cars.

The convoy was driving along Jalan Yong Peng towards Kluang in Johor, Malaysia when the accident happened.

Kluang District Police Chief Bahrin Mohd Nor said the three McLarens were travelling along the same lane when the car in front slowed down at the intersection.

This caused the second McLaren to brake. However, the vehicle right behind it was not able to stop in time, and collided with the back of the second car.

The impact then propelled the second car forwards, hitting the first car.

No reported injuries, all 3 vehicles sustained damage

As a result of the pile-up, the first McLaren sustained damage to its rear.

The second supercar sustained damage to its front and rear, from being sandwiched between the other two.

Similarly, the third McLaren sustained the most damage to the front, as it was not able to brake in time before making contact with the second.

All three drivers — Basil Wong Jun Hao, Matthew Mcgrory, and Marcus Luah Chuan Guan — did not sustain any injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Two weeks after separate crash around the same vicinity

This comes about two weeks after a Porsche crashed into a lamppost, also in Johor.

It was reportedly trying to make a turn when it skidded and hit the lamppost in Kluang. The Singaporean couple in the car sustained injuries as a result.

Just like in the McLaren pile-up, this accident allegedly occurred while they were travelling in a convoy of luxury cars, also from Singapore.

Featured image adapted from Sinar Harian.