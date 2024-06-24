Netizen warns against unknown ingredients in McSpicy patty, others say it’s called ‘junk food’ for a reason

Facebook user shares unknown ingredients used in McSpicy chicken patty

A Facebook user recently stirred up a spicy debate after sharing a snapshot of a McSpicy chicken patty ingredient list.

The post, which appeared on the Complaint Singapore page on Monday (24 June), showed a McSpicy cardboard box discarded outside a McDonald’s outlet, revealing some supposedly eyebrow-raising ingredients.

While familiar components like chicken meat, water, and salt made an appearance, other ingredients such as “capsicum oleoresin”, “humectants”, and “black pepper oleoresin” apparently concerned the user, who warned: “Be careful of what you put inside your body.”

They highlighted that the average person might not recognize 80% of these ingredients unless they were a “food scientist”.

Others say ingredients normal for ‘junk food’

After viewing the post, many Facebook users argued that the McSpicy is considered “junk food” for a reason.

Others highlighted the potential health risks associated with consuming fast food regularly, emphasising the need for moderation.

Overall, many commenters noted the near-impossibility of expecting pure organic ingredients in fast food items, urging consumers to be realistic about their choices.

And for those curious, capsicum oleoresin is an extract from chilli peppers, while black pepper oleoresin is a concentrated essence of black pepper.

Humectants retain moisture to keep food fresh, while emulsifiers help mix ingredients that typically don’t combine well.

As for egg albumin, it is simply the protein component of egg whites. So, these ingredients aren’t that strange after all.

