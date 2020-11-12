Meidi-Ya Millenia Walk Outlet To Open On 25 Nov

Earlier last month, we reported that Japanese grocery store Meidi-Ya is expected to open a brand new outlet in Millenia Walk.

On Wednesday (10 Nov), Meidi-Ya announced that the new outlet will be opening on 25 Nov.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Meidi-Ya’s biggest and newest outlet will also house a bar, bakery, and café, making it a grocery paradise for those who love their Japanese produce.

Meidi-Ya Millenia Walk houses a bakery & food hall

According to Medi-Ya’s press release, the 2-storey grocery store will reportedly measure a sprawling 24,000 square feet, around the size of 2 Olympic-size swimming pools.

On the first floor lies an in-house bakery and food hall.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Some people might associate bread with carbs, and the prospect of packing on some pounds. However, at Gokoku Japanese Bakery, customers can purchase healthy buns made of ingredients like brown rice and fermented dough.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Customers looking for a chill spot can hang out with friends at the café while savouring some delicious sandwiches.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Those looking to satisfy their Japanese food cravings can opt for a more filling meal at the food hall instead, where offerings like sushi and Japanese curry are available.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Japanese groceries & more on huge second floor

Of course, it wouldn’t be Meidi-Ya if there are no Japanese groceries involved, and the Japanese retailer’s latest outlet isn’t about to disappoint.

Customers can look forward to aisle after aisle of Japanese products and food on the second floor.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Though Meidi-Ya might be synonymous with Japanese groceries, its latest outlet at Millenia Walk also carries other products imported from Europe and America.

Image from Meidi-Ya

There’ll even be a section dedicated to beauty, health, and nutrition products.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Our friends who fancy some alcohol from time to time will also enjoy the liquor store – which is already open – that has 270 kinds of Japanese sake.

Image courtesy of an MS News reader

Free thermal & tote bags for shoppers

To celebrate the store’s opening, Meidi-Ya is handing out gifts to shoppers who spend $200 at the supermarket.

Hit that target, and you’ll stand to bring home a black thermal shopping bag to keep all your groceries fresh till you get home. These are available only while stocks last, so don’t miss the opportunity.

Image from Meidi-Ya

If you don’t do big grocery hauls, you can still walk home with this beige tote bag when you spend $20 and above at the Gokoku Japanese Bakery.

Image from Meidi-Ya

Mark your calenders for Meidi-Ya’s opening

If you or your friends are die-hard fans of Japanese groceries, mark your calendars so you don’t miss out when Meidi-Ya Millenia Walk officially opens.

Get your grocery list ready so you can breeze through the huge outlet and find all the things you need.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Meidi-Ya.