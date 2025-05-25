 SG Election Notice
Mother hen cries for help after chicks get trapped in drain in Thailand, men use excavator to remove drain cover & save them

The hen roamed around the drain for several hours, crying for help.

By - 25 May 2025, 5:36 pm

Good Samaritans use excavator to remove drain cover and rescue trapped chicks

In a heartwarming act, a trio of Good Samaritans in Thailand deployed an excavator to rescue a brood of helpless chicks trapped in a drain after their frantic mother hen cried for hours, refusing to leave the spot.

On 20 May, TikTok user @tuatan3, who witnessed the entire episode, shared that the hen was seen circling a roadside drain from 11am to 4pm, clucking anxiously and drawing the attention of passers-by.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok

After inspecting the drain, the OP discovered six chicks trapped below.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok

In a follow-up video, three men, along with an excavator, are spotted at the scene.

They tie the cover to the excavator’s bucket using a rope before lifting it off.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok

Shortly, one of the men drops a ladder, climbs down, and successfully rescues all six chicks using a dip net.

The hen finally reunites with her chicks, as shown in the OP’s third footage.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok

Netizens praise men for heroic actions

Following the videos, many netizens flocked to laud the men who saved the chicks and the hen.

One user thanked the men for not ignoring animals’ lives, saying that heroes “don’t need superpowers, but a heart”.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok
Translation: Heroes do not need to have superpowers, but a heart. Thank you for not dismissing these seven lives, including the hen.

Another netizen said he was surprised to see an excavator being used in such a rescue operation.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok
Translation: At first, I didn’t think it would be a serious issue until I saw an excavator.

Another expressed gratitude for the heroic assistance, wishing that the men have good luck in winning a lottery jackpot.

Source: @tuatan3 on TikTok
Translation: Thank you for helping them. Hope you win a lottery jackpot!

Also read: Dog in Thailand gets its head stuck in wheel while rummaging for food, saved by rescue team

Featured image adapted from @tuatan3 on TikTok.

