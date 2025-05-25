Mother hen cries for help after chicks get trapped in drain in Thailand, men use excavator to remove drain cover & save them

Good Samaritans use excavator to remove drain cover and rescue trapped chicks

In a heartwarming act, a trio of Good Samaritans in Thailand deployed an excavator to rescue a brood of helpless chicks trapped in a drain after their frantic mother hen cried for hours, refusing to leave the spot.

On 20 May, TikTok user @tuatan3, who witnessed the entire episode, shared that the hen was seen circling a roadside drain from 11am to 4pm, clucking anxiously and drawing the attention of passers-by.

After inspecting the drain, the OP discovered six chicks trapped below.

In a follow-up video, three men, along with an excavator, are spotted at the scene.

They tie the cover to the excavator’s bucket using a rope before lifting it off.

Shortly, one of the men drops a ladder, climbs down, and successfully rescues all six chicks using a dip net.

The hen finally reunites with her chicks, as shown in the OP’s third footage.

Netizens praise men for heroic actions

Following the videos, many netizens flocked to laud the men who saved the chicks and the hen.

One user thanked the men for not ignoring animals’ lives, saying that heroes “don’t need superpowers, but a heart”.

Another netizen said he was surprised to see an excavator being used in such a rescue operation.

Another expressed gratitude for the heroic assistance, wishing that the men have good luck in winning a lottery jackpot.

