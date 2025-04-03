Dog in Thailand gets its head stuck in wheel while rummaging for food, saved by rescue team

Dog in Thailand gets head trapped in wheel, was stuck for hours

On Tuesday (1 April), rescuers from welfare foundations in Prachinburi, Thailand sprang into action after receiving a distress call about a dog trapped in a car wheel rim in Nong Man Pla Village, Si Maha Phot District.

Rushing to the scene, the team from Ruamkatanyu and Sawang Bamphen Thammasathan Foundation found the canine with its head tightly wedged in the metal rim.

The prolonged ordeal had left the dog weak, with visible swelling and bruising under its chin.

Using a grinder, the rescuers carefully cut through the rim in a painstaking 30-minute operation.

Finally, they freed the dog, sparking cheers of relief from onlookers.

Dog was stuck for several hours being finally rescued

According to Thai news outlet Naewna, a 56-year-old local resident, Mr Theeradech, revealed that he had heard the dog’s cries as early as 2am but initially dismissed them.

He only investigated the whimpers when it persisted into the next morning.

Mr Theeradech attempted to free the dog for nearly an hour but was unsuccessful. As a result, he sought help from the rescue team, who ultimately managed to rescue the dog.

Authorities suspect the dog had been lured by food scraps inside the rim, attempting to scavenge it before getting stuck.

Featured image adapted from Naewna.