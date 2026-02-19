2 influencers in Taiwan sued by supermarket after using children’s trolleys to imitate social media trend

Two men sued by supermarket for using children’s carts to copy viral social media stunt

Two men in Taiwan have been sued by a local supermarket after allegedly using children’s shopping trolleys to film a risky parody inspired by a viral social media trend.

The incident reportedly took place at the Carrefour Qinghai store in Taichung, according to ETtoday.

Men drift through aisles in children’s carts

In footage posted online on 9 Jan, one man is seen squatting inside a child-sized trolley while the other pushes from behind.

Wearing helmets, the pair slides and drifts at high speeds through supermarket aisles.

They perform stunts such as standing up inside the moving trolley without holding on and flashing hand-heart gestures at the camera.

At one point, they are also seen grabbing products while still in motion, creating scenes many viewers described as highly dangerous.

The video was uploaded to the Instagram account @jt_1108 and quickly drew attention.

Carrefour issues public warning

A day after the clip was posted, Carrefour commented under the video with a warning.

The supermarket stated that its shopping trolleys are operational equipment meant strictly for normal consumer use.

It added that the specialised children’s carts are only for kids aged four to six, with a height limit of 110cm and a weight cap of 18kg.

Carrefour stressed that the behaviour shown in the video posed safety risks to both the individuals involved and other customers, and that it violated store guidelines.

To deter copycat acts, the supermarket said it had initiated judicial proceedings and filed defamation charges against the two men.

Pair posts apology videos after legal action

Following the backlash, the men acknowledged their wrongdoing and apologised to the store.

They later uploaded a second apology video, bowing at a 90-degree angle.

In the clip, they confirmed that they had been sued and admitted they should have sought the store’s permission before filming.

“We did not fully consider the regulations and impact on public space, which resulted in Carrefour receiving a large number of customer complaints and even led to subsequent legal issues,” they wrote.

“The responsibility for all of this stems from our negligence regarding the consequences of our behaviour and our immature judgment.”

They added that they are willing to bear the consequences and promised to be more cautious when creating content in future.

According to China Times, the stunt was inspired by a Douyin trend known as “Chongqing Heavy Bike”.

The trend typically features two individuals performing stylised motorcycle stunts, often shot in slow motion with dramatic transitions and romanticised visuals.

