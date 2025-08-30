ICA presents cakes & cupcakes to M’sia for Merdeka Day, looks forward to continued collaboration

ICA presents cakes & 68 cupcakes to M’sia for 68th Merdeka Day

In what has become an annual tradition, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has presented cakes to its counterparts in Malaysia on the occasion of Merdeka Day, which is on Sunday (31 Aug).

This year, it also gave 68 cupcakes to represent Malaysia’s 68th birthday, according to an ICA Facebook post on Saturday (30 Aug).

Merdeka Day cakes presented at both checkpoints

ICA said the cakes were presented by the commanders of both Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.

It shared a heartwarming photo of a cake being presented at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Complex, which is at the Woodlands Causeway.

Another was presented at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), which is across from the Second Link.

Merdeka Day cakes similar to those given by ICA last year

As for the cakes themselves, they looked similar to those given to Malaysia last year.

They depicted the Kuala Lumpur skyline, featuring the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and other landmarks, with festive fireworks in the sky.

The only difference is that BSI received a cake with a light blue icing border while the folks at KSAB got one with a red border.

A welcome addition this year is that the Malaysians were also given several pretty cupcakes with a birthday greeting on each one.

ICA thankful for strong partnership

ICA said it was thankful for the “strong partnership” with its Malaysian counterparts as they work together to keep our borders secure, adding:

We look forward to continued collaboration and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels between our land borders!

In a Facebook post of its own, BSI said ICA’s visit is an “annual routine” that further strengthens the friendship and close cooperation between Malaysia and Singapore in the interests of more comprehensive and beneficial cooperation.

M’sia gave us a cake for National Day

The exchange came weeks after the Malaysian side presented Singapore’s ICA with an SG60 cake.

This continued a wholesome tradition between both countries’ immigration authorities that has been taking place since at least 2023.

This year, they also exchanged hampers and a cake for Chinese New Year.

