S’pore ICA & JB customs exchange hampers & cake for CNY, look to continue strong partnership

S’pore ICA gives JB customs a hamper for CNY, receive cake in return

In what has become an enduring tradition, Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has exchanged gifts with its counterparts in Johor Bahru (JB) for the Chinese New Year (CNY).

The ICA revealed in a Facebook post on Thursday (30 Jan) that it had given hampers to officials across the border and received a hamper and a cake in return.

ICA presents CNY hampers to JB customs officials

Heartwarming photos shared by ICA showed commanders from both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints presenting hampers to their JB customs officials.

At the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Complex, which is at the Woodlands Causeway, officials from both countries took a cheery group photo.

Over at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), which is at the Second Link, a similar hamper presentation took place.

Both sides then posed for a now-customary group photo.

JB customs gives ICA a hamper & a cake

The ICA’s efforts didn’t go unreciprocated, with KSAB officials gifting a hamper of their own.

The BSI did something different, presenting ICA with a cake instead.

The tasty-looking confection was covered with fruits, nuts and icing and came with a card wishing wealth, joy and health for CNY.

It appeared to have come from SDS, a halal bakery with branches across Malaysia.

In its post, ICA said it looked forward to “continuing our strong partnership and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels at our land borders”.

Cake exchange has become a tradition

The cake exchange between ICA and JB customs officials has become a tradition of sorts.

Over at least the past two years, ICA has received cakes from their Malaysian counterparts for National Day and done likewise for Malaysia’s Merdeka Day.

The custom seems to have been extended to other holidays as well, with a cake exchange taking place for New Year’s earlier this month.

Also read: S’pore ICA & JB customs officials exchange cakes to celebrate New Year & strong ties

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook.