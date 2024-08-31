ICA gives M’sia cakes to celebrate Merdeka Day, keeps up annual tradition

ICA gives M’sia cakes for 67th Merdeka Day, returning the favour after M’sia’s gesture on 9 Aug

Today is Malaysia’s 67th Merdeka Day, and while it’s an ordinary Saturday for Singapore, our Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has kept an annual tradition alive.

They gave their Malaysian counterparts cakes to mark the occasion.

ICA gives M’sia 2 Merdeka Day cakes, one for each checkpoint

In a Facebook post on Friday (30 Aug), ICA shared heartwarming photos of its commanders from both Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints presenting birthday cakes to their counterparts across the border.

Both checkpoints apparently gave one cake each, with ICA sharing a photo of the presentation at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Complex, which is at the Woodlands Causeway.

Over at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB), which is at the Second Link, officers from both sides posed for a smiley photo.

As evidence of the good ties between the neighbours, those at BSI even took a friendly we-fie.

Cakes similar to those given by ICA last year

As for the cakes themselves, they looked similar to those given to Malaysia last year.

They depicted the Kuala Lumpur skyline, featuring the iconic Petronas Twin Towers and other landmarks, with festive fireworks in the sky.

The large number “67” was also adorned with a pattern of the Malaysian flag and an orchid in the corner.

The only difference between the cakes was that the one given to the BSI had a blue icing border, while the one given to the KSAB had a red border.

Malaysia celebrates its Merdeka Day on 31 Aug.

M’sia gave us a cake for National Day

The exchange came weeks after the Malaysian side presented Singapore’s ICA with a cake to mark our 59th National Day on 9 Aug.

Unlike last year’s cake, this year’s was a cheerful yellow and had an array of flowers seemingly crafted from fruits and vegetables.

This continued a wholesome tradition between both countries’ immigration departments that also took place last year.

ICA said it looked forward to “continuing our strong partnership, facilitating trade and safe travels at our land borders”.

