SG60 cake presented by Malaysia during annual exchange programme

A recent tradition between the immigration officials of Singapore and Malaysia continued on Thursday (7 Aug), when our closest neighbours presented us with a cake for our 60th birthday.

According to a Facebook post by the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA), the SG60 cake was presented by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency and cut by officials from both sides.

SG60 cake from Malaysia came with meaningful message

A photo shared of the cake showed that it had the crescent moon and five stars of Singapore’s flag, and four cute characters holding flags.

They ostensibly represented our four major races: Chinese, Malays, Indians and Eurasians.

On the cake was also a meaningful message, “Unity Beyond Borders” — symbolising the harmonious relationship between both countries despite the border across the Strait of Johor.

Delegation from M’sia visited Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA said the cake was presented during a visit to Woodlands Checkpoint by a delegation from the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine Complex, which is across from the Causeway.

They were warmly received by the ICA Land Domain Commander, ICA noted, adding:

ICA looks forward to strengthening our partnership, continuing our collaboration, and ensuring smooth trade and safe travels at our land borders.

Visit was part of annual exchange programme

In a Facebook post by BSI, it said the visit was part of an annual exchange programme with ICA.

Some of the objectives of the programme are maintaining a close relationship between the two agencies and improving the efficiency and effectiveness of operations through the sharing of information about vehicle and traveller flow.

During the visit, both sides shared information on challenges they faced. ICA also disclosed its long-term plans for the Woodlands Checkpoint, among other things.

The cake-cutting ceremony was held at the of end the programme. It symbolised the efforts to strengthen the bilateral relationship and establish close cooperation between the two countries’ border enforcement agencies.

Continuation of wholesome annual tradition

The cake presentation is a continuation of the wholesome tradition between both countries’ immigration departments.

Not long after getting its National Day cake last year, Singapore returned the favour by presenting Malaysia with two cakes for Merdeka Day on 31 Aug.

With that date just around the corner, we can’t wait to see what sweet surprise we have in store for our neighbour.

