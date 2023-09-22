Merlion Statue To Undergo Repair Works, Will Be Covered In Scaffolding For Almost 3 Months

Merlion Statue To Be Covered In Scaffolding As It Undergoes Repair Works From 25 Sep To 13 Dec

Just a couple of months ago, our iconic Merlion statue had to close for maintenance works after a large crack was found on its body.

Although the issue was apparently solved in two days, it appears a more thorough fix-up is required.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has announced that the Merlion statue will undergo repair works for almost three months starting Monday (25 Sep).

As there will be scaffolding around the statue, it won’t be available for photo-taking.

Merlion statue to undergo almost 3 months of repair works

In a media advisory issued on Friday (22 Sep), STB revealed that the Merlion statue — the main one at Merlion Park — will be undergoing repair works from 25 Sep to 13 Dec.

During this period, the statue will be covered in scaffolding, which means it won’t be available for photo-taking.

So tourists planning to drop by over the next 11 weeks, take note so that you don’t make a wasted trip.

Alternatively, visitors may head to the Merlion cub statue just a stone’s throw away.

It may not be as large as its majestic big brother, but a shot with it will still make a good souvenir from your Lion City holiday.

“We seek the public’s understanding as the works and barricades may cause some inconvenience during this period,” STB noted in their statement.

However, they did not specify the reason for the repair work.

Plan your trips accordingly

Travelling somewhere for something specific only to find it inaccessible must be disappointing.

However, we have to understand that it’s important for structures to undergo maintenance or repair work every now and then. That way, they can stay in good condition for as long as possible.

Hopefully, there’s a chance that the Merlion will be back in ‘action’ soon. By then, perhaps the statue will look newer, shinier, and sturdier than ever.

Featured image adapted from Vinh Lâm on Pexels.

