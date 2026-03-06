US President Donald Trump hosts Messi at White House, says his son is fan of Cristiano Ronaldo too

Trump welcomes Messi to White House, says son is a fan of both him and Cristiano Ronaldo

US President Donald Trump welcomed football superstar Lionel Messi and his team, Inter Miami CF, to the White House on Thursday (6 March).

Trump mentioned that his son, Barron Trump, is a massive fan of the Argentinian, and midway through his speech, the 79-year-old name-dropped one other football legend.

He said: “[Barron] He’s a big soccer fan, he’s a tremendous fan of yours, and a gentleman named Ronaldo.”

Inter Miami was honoured at the White House after securing its first MLS Cup last December.

During his speech, Trump welcomed the Argentine star alongside his teammates.

“It’s my distinct privilege to say what no American president has ever had the chance to say before. Welcome to the White House, Lionel Messi,” he said.

Trump said his son, Barron, was excited to hear that Messi would be visiting the White House, Deccan Herald reported.

He admitted that, until his son told him, he was unaware that one of the world’s greatest football players was coming to the White House.

“I’ve got a lot of things going on,” Trump said, setting off giggles from the crowd.

Trump also praised Messi for winning trophies despite the pressure that followed his move to the US.

“This guy won. There was tremendous fanfare, and he won. Leo, you came in and won. It’s hard to do.”

He also brought up Brazilian football legend Pelé while speaking about Messi’s achievements, Gulf News said.

“I shouldn’t say this because I’m old, but I watched Pelé play. I don’t know, you may be better than Pele. Pele was pretty good.”

Trump then turned to the rest of the Inter Miami team and asked jokingly, “Who’s better?”

Messi greeted Trump with a handshake after being introduced during the ceremony.

He later presented the US President with a pink signed Inter Miami football.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas and head coach Javier Mascherano also presented Trump with a team jersey and a watch during the visit.

Trump praised the team as “a great group of people”, adding that he could imagine “how they celebrate”.

The rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has divided football fans around the world for nearly two decades.

The debate intensified during their time in Spain, when Messi played for FC Barcelona, and Ronaldo starred for Real Madrid, as both players competed for major trophies and individual honours such as the Ballon d’Or.

According to Gulf News, Messi is widely praised for his dribbling, vision and playmaking ability, while Ronaldo is known for his athleticism, strength and prolific goal-scoring.

Their rivalry continues to fuel debates among football fans worldwide.

