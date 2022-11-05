MHA Says Richard Branson’s Reasons For Declining Death Penalty Debate Are ‘Lame’, Debunks Excuses

MHA Claims Richard Branson Fears Being Shown Up In Death Penalty Debate

When British entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson declined an invitation for a debate with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) about the death penalty (DP), few probably expected a barrage of criticisms to come his way.

But that’s exactly what has been happening, with the ministry itself now entering the fray.

In a press release today (5 Nov), MHA finally addressed Mr Branson’s reasons for rejecting their invitation.

MHA says reasons for rejecting death penalty debate don’t hold water

From the get-go, the ministry called out Mr Branson for “making untrue statements” about the penalties against drug traffickers in Singapore.

This was their reason for inviting him in the first place, to offer a platform to argue his case.

Mr Branson, however, declined the invitation, claiming, among other things, that an on-air debate would restrict the discussion.

In his view, it would reduce a complex and “nuanced” discussion into “soundbites” or short extracts that are concise.

MHA found his argument “surprising” as they intended to allow Mr Branson to “explain himself fully”. There was no implication of the debate being succinct.

Moreover, they pointed out that his point contradicts with his prior treatment of the topic, where he made “unsubstantiated allegations” and “soundbites” about the DP in his blog posts.

After pointing out the flaws in his reasoning, MHA inferred that Mr Branson’s real reason was that he was afraid of being “shown up”. This is especially because he would realise his allegations about Singapore are untrue.

Briton unaware that Government has been engaging Singaporeans

As for Mr Branson’s suggestion that the Government engage Singaporeans instead of him, MHA debunked it by saying that they have been doing so. The Briton’s statement only proved that he was unaware.

The ministry went on to list the various engagements and outcomes:

The Government has discussed the DP with thousands of Singaporeans in 2022

MPs, who are representatives of the people, have discussed it in Parliament several times in recent years

The Leader of the Opposition, Mr Pritam Singh, has agreed that the DP is necessary for Singapore

A study showed 74% of Singaporean respondents supported the DP for most serious crimes

80% agree the DP deters crimes like drug trafficking, firearms offences & murders

66% agree that mandatory DP is appropriate for those guilty of trafficking a significant amount of drugs

Their offer to have a debate with Mr Branson was thus in addition to the community engagements. Emphasising the importance of highlighting the inaccuracies of his arguments, MHA wrote:

He has been publicly peddling falsehoods about Singapore, using his celebrity status to campaign to change Singapore’s position. If his facts are wrong, it is important this be publicly exposed. If Mr Branson is convinced he is correct, he should take up our offer of a debate, and not offer lame excuses to opt out.

Comparing Singapore to other countries as Mr Branson asked that they do, the ministry pointed out that our drug situation is under much better control.

They countered by claiming that choosing our own path has created a safe environment for locals and foreigners alike to live, in a city with a very low crime rate.

This success only proves that the Government is capable of making its own decisions, explaining them to Singaporeans, and gaining support for them.

Mr Branson should act with more honour & respect

Concluding their response, MHA made two inferences about Mr Branson:

that he felt everyone should listen to him simply because of his status

he’s aware of the flaws in his allegations and gave an “elaborate set of non-explanations” to avoid exposure

Preaching his opinions from afar and avoiding a discussion showed a lack of respect for principles as well as the people he claims to be speaking for.

Therefore, the ministry advised Mr Branson to “act with some honour”. If he speaks on matters that could affect countless lives in another country, he should be ready to explain himself.

