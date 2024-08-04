Tourist from M’sia complains about mice in S’pore hotel, staff responds by giving them rat traps

Tourist from Malaysia complains about mice in Singapore hotel

A tourist, who went by the pseudonym Ms Chen, was apparently plagued by mice problems during her recent stay in a Singapore hotel.

Ms Chen, who visited Singapore from Malaysia on 19 July, encountered several mice in a hotel room she had stayed with a friend.

She had booked a three-star hotel on Sims Avenue through a booking platform, paying RM1,129 (S$333) for a 4-day and 3-night stay, reported Oriental Daily.

At 6pm, they were checked into a windowless room, but it reportedly had a foul odour, prompting them to request a room change.

The second room they were given had no peculiar smell. Satisfied with the space, they left for sightseeing.

However, when they returned to the room at 1am, they began to hear strange noises.

Hotel rooms were dirty and had mice

At least three mice appeared in their room, which Ms Chen notified the front desk about.

However, the staff said they could not change rooms as the hotel was fully booked. They were only given two rat stickers to trap the mice.

“We saw the rats scurrying in through the crack in the door, and they were not afraid of people at all. My friend used slippers to confront them the whole time, but he couldn’t scare them away. They even jumped on the bed,” Ms Chen told 8world.

As a result, they stayed up all night, only managing to sleep when the mice finally disappeared in the morning.

Not wanting to waste time waiting for the hotel to change their rooms, they packed their luggage, planning to leave them at the front desk before they went out to resume their visit.

During this process, they inspected the room further and discovered that the pillows were yellowed, mouldy, and even had blood stains on them.

When they returned to the hotel at 9pm, they were moved into another room but it also had a strong, unusual smell.

They were given another two rat traps as well, which finally drove them to check out of the hotel and ask for a refund.

Hotel refused to give her refund

Instead of offering a refund, the hotel staff told Ms Chen that the manager would contact her. After waiting two hours with no contact, she called the police.

According to 8world, police confirmed that they had received Ms Chen’s report. With their help, Ms Chen was able to speak with the manager but they did not reach an agreement.

Consequently, Ms Chen and her friend left the hotel late in the night amid the rain, dragging their luggage to find another accommodation nearby.

Unfortunately, they were not able to find a hotel so they stayed at Marina Bay Sands until the morning.

“It was one night when I was sleeping on the streets in Singapore,” Ms Chen stated.

As for the refund, Ms Chen said the hotel manager told her that she had to get the refund from the booking platform, while the booking platform told her to negotiate with the hotel.

Featured image adapted from Oriental Daily