Dead Mice & Dirt Found In Proofer Bakery Central Kitchen, Company Fined S$3,000

Proofer Bakery Fined After SFA Discovers Dead Mice In Food Processing Premises

Earlier this year, Proofer Bakery’s Changi City Point outlet received a two-week suspension for infestation on their premises.

This time, the company is facing a S$3,000 fine for multiple food safety lapses.

They include failing to keep the premises clean at their central kitchen at 171 Kampong Ampat.

During an inspection on 26 Oct 2021, Singapore Food Agency (SFA) officers found dead mice in the establishment’s food preparation area.

SFA then suspended the company’s food business operations from 26 Oct 2021 to 25 Jan 2022.

SFA revealed via a press release on Wednesday (6 Dec) that Proofer Bakery faces a S$3,000 fine for several food safety lapses.

On 26 Oct 2021, SFA officers conducted an inspection of the establishment’s food processing premises at 171 Kampong Ampat. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the address corresponds with that of the company’s central kitchen.

There, officers found dead mice on the floor in the food preparation areas like the dough processing room, and the storage area for raw ingredients.

They also observed lapses in the form of poor maintenance of the area and equipment in use.

For instance, they came across a dirty trolley in the chiller area.

The floors in the food preparation area also had visible stains.

To maintain public health, SFA suspended Proofer Bakery’s food business operations from 26 Oct 2021 to 25 Jan 2022.

The agency additionally instructed the company to rectify the lapses and adopt necessary measures to improve their food safety practices as well as the cleanliness of their premises.

As a precautionary measure, they instructed Proofer Bakery to recall food products at their 16 retail outlets on 26 Oct 2021.

SFA urges food operators to ensure cleanliness

After Proofer Bakery rectified the lapses and adopted the necessary measures, SFA lifted their suspension on 26 Jan 2022.

In light of the incident, the agency emphasised that food safety is a joint responsibility, as contamination could occur anywhere along the food chain.

On SFA’s part, they promise to remain vigilant and “ensure regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced”. But the industry and consumers have a role to play too.

Food operators should ensure the cleanliness and maintenance of their premises. They should also make sure that staff receive adequate training on proper food safety management.

“SFA will take enforcement action against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements,” the agency stated.

“Offenders are liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding S$5,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, to a further fine not exceeding S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.”

Featured adapted from Singapore Food Agency.