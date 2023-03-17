KL Store Sells Micro Hermès Bag For S$5,000, Enough Space To Keep Hairclips

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

KL Store Lists Micro Hermès Bag For Over S$5,000

The beauty and quality of luxury goods can often blow our minds… and also a hole in our wallets.

Recently, a luxury consignment store based in Kuala Lumpur (KL), Malaysia listed a tiny — and we mean, really tiny — bag for a whopping RM17,500 (S$5,200).

The bag looks like the signature Hermès Kelly, except that it appears to have been hit by a shrink ray.

KL consignment store sells tiny Hermès bag

The consignment store, The Lux Find, first posted about the bag on Instagram on Tuesday (13 Feb).

In the post, a black-gloved hand daintily holds a corner of the very, very, very small bag.

In the caption, the store introduced the bag as the “Kelly Twilly in Black Lizard” and announced that they were selling it for RM17,500 (S$5,200).

However, it didn’t reveal much else about the pocket-sized item.

Miniature version of Hermès Kelly

A quick search shows that the Kelly Twilly is an actual product from the luxury brand Hermès.

According to the online luxury consignment store MAISON de LUXE, the micro bag is in fact intended to be an accessory for a larger bag.

The tiny bag is 6.5cm at its widest and features fully functional hardware.

Although the user can open and close the bag, it will take some creativity to figure out what can fit inside. Perhaps your wireless earbuds or some hairclips?

Micro Hermès bag not for everyone

While the micro Kelly Twilly may be the perfect collector’s item, it is definitely not the most functional, and it’s certainly not the most affordable.

The online Hermès store no longer stocks the micro bag. However, those interested can check their local consignment stores.

For those who happen to be visiting KL, here’s how you can get to The Lux Find:



The Lux Find

Address: 1, Jalan Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Opening Hours: 10.30am – 7.30pm (daily)

What do you think of this mini luxury product? Let us know in the comments.

