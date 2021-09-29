ItsRainingRaincoats Hopes To Fund Dental Care For Migrant Worker Who Lost Teeth In Accident

Migrant workers in Singapore work long hours under the hot sun, usually with heavy machinery.

Such a work environment inevitably presents more risks than typical workplaces.

On Wednesday (29 Sep), welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats shared that a migrant worker had lost 2 front teeth in a crane accident back in 2013.

Now, the welfare group hopes to help him get proper dental care by appealing for public donations.

Migrant worker loses 2 front teeth in a crane accident

According to the post, the young migrant worker was involved in an accident with a crane sometime between 2013 and 2014.

As a result, he lost his 2 front teeth. Following that, he received some treatment and was fitted with a removable denture.

However, years of wear and tear had taken its toll on the prosthetic device, and it’s now broken.

The migrant worker now struggles to chew his food properly.

Seeking donations for dental care

According to ItsRainingRaincoats, a leading dental group in Singapore has assessed the migrant worker’s teeth.

The dentist has proposed a 4-unit fixed bridge for the worker. They have kindly agreed to help him at a highly subsidised rate.

However, due to the extensive dental work needed, even at a subsidised rate, the cost could go up to $1,000.

ItsRainingRaincoats is now appealing to the public for donations so the worker can get his teeth fixed.

They shared that there are many other workers like him awaiting urgent dental help. Any excess donations will go to their dental care.

If you’d like to contribute, you can send a message to ItsRainingRaincoats with the title ‘DENTAL HELP’ via Facebook here.

Contact ItsRainingRaincoats to contribute

Migrant workers contribute significantly to Singapore’s development and growth. More can be done to look after their welfare, even more so if they are injured on the job.

We hope donations from kind Samaritans will go to helping them get the treatment they need.

