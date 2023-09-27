Migrant Worker In S’pore Suffering From Flesh-Eating Bacteria, In Need Of Assistance With Medical Expenses

Migrant Worker Suffering From Flesh-Eating Bacteria Needs Funds For Surgery

Suffering from flesh-eating bacteria in his leg, a 42-year-old migrant worker in Singapore is in urgent need of funds to help with his medical expenses.

His affliction reportedly started about a month ago, but recently worsened when he experienced breathlessness and swelling in his body.

Already having racked up S$100,000 in medical bills and needing S$25,000 more, a migrant workers’ advocate is appealing for help on his behalf.

Migrant worker suffering from flesh-eating bacteria in leg

Speaking to Berita Harian, Amjath Khan’s workplace director Simon Kee said the condition began in late August.

After returning from a vacation in India, Amjath began feeling a “strange pain” in his right leg. Following a consultation with a doctor near his workplace, he received medication for gout.

Despite finishing the medicine, Mr Amjath did not notice any change in his condition. Hence, he decided to visit another clinic for a second opinion.

However, about two weeks ago, Mr Amjath started having difficulties breathing and found that his body was swollen.

His roommate informed Mr Kee of the situation, who urged them to call an ambulance.

At the hospital, Mr Amjath learned that he was suffering from an infection called necrotising fascitis, caused by a flesh-eating bacteria.

The infection had reportedly spread to other parts of the body, resulting in Mr Amjath feeling breathless.

According to Mr Kee, the bacteria had entered Mr Amjath’s body through an open wound.

Plans on returning to India for further treatment

Currently undergoing treatment at Changi General Hospital (CGH), medical staff had to remove most of the tissue from his right leg to prevent the infection from spreading.

As such, Mr Amjath now requires treatment in the form of skin grafts and plastic surgery for his right leg.

However, his medical expenses have reached nearly S$100,000. Berita Harian reports that his insurance company only covers up to S$15,000.

Preparations are currently underway to transport him back to India for additional treatment.

Mr Kee’s daughter has also shared that the company has arranged for his wife and brother-in-law to come to Singapore to support him.

“He is a cheerful and diligent worker and we are still trying to help him as much as we can,” she said.

Volunteer appeals for support on Mr Amjath’s behalf

Earlier this week, Gary Haris — an advocate for the rights of migrant workers — took to Facebook to appeal for help with Mr Amjath’s medical expenses.

In addition to dealing with his infection, the advocate said that Mr Amjath is the sole breadwinner for his family, and has to support seven family members, including his father who has a heart condition, his wife, and his two daughters.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Mr Haris said Mr Amjath would require treatment for another six to 12 months, during which he would be unable to work.

Mr Haris estimated that medical expenses would come to about S$25,000 and urged netizens to chip in where they can.

Interested parties can donate via PayNow or bank transfer. Details can be found in Mr Haris’ post here.

