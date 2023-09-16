Migrant Workers Invited To Watch F1 S’pore Practice Session As Thanks For Their Contributions

Migrant Workers Invited To Watch F1 Singapore Practice Session On 15 Sep

For some die-hard F1 fans, watching their favourite racers zip around the Singapore Grand Prix (GP) circuit has become an annual affair.

But not everyone is lucky enough to afford tickets to the yearly race.

To thank some of the migrant workers who helped set up infrastructure for the event, several parties including the Singapore GP, MP Alvin Tan, donors and volunteers took some of them to watch the Singapore GP practice session in person.

The workers’ happiness was almost palpable as they smiled from ear to ear while posing for photos.

Migrant workers get to watch F1 Singapore practice session

On Saturday (16 Sep) afternoon, ItsRainingRaincoats shared about the recent initiative where they helped to bring migrant workers to watch the Singapore GP.

In a Facebook post, the local charity wrote that the workers are the ones who toil long hours to set up the necessary infrastructure for the yearly race.

They are also the ones responsible for cleaning up after the race ends.

Given their contributions, ItsRainingRaincoats said it was only right for the workers to “enjoy a little of it (the event)”.

Along with the dedication, they posted several pictures of the migrant workers posing at the venue, their joy evident in their wide smiles.

Appeal to public to donate racing t-shirts & caps

Earlier in the week, ItsRainingRaincoats penned a Facebook post appealing for racing t-shirts and caps for the initiative.

According to the post, the migrant workers were invited to walk around the Padang area during the practice session on Friday (15 Sep).

ItsRainingRaincoats also welcomed monetary donations for the workers’ expenses.

Hopefully, their fundraising efforts will continue to be fruitful and helpful for the workers. Money aside, we’re sure the workers appreciate the kindness that volunteers have shown them.

MS News has reached out to ItsRainingRaincoats for more information on the initiative.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ItsRainingRaincoats on Facebook.