Over 100 migrant workers seek help from MOM over unpaid salaries, 2 firms under investigation

MOM & TADM providing affected migrant workers with necessary assistance

More than 100 migrant workers showed up at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) Services Centre in Bendemeer on Monday (22 June), seeking help for unpaid salaries.

Two local firms are under investigation over the matter, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

Company allegedly fails to pay migrant workers for months

Two of the migrant workers interviewed by CNA said their company had not paid them for about three months.

One of them, 38-year-old Mr Zakir Hossin said he started working for the company last September, and it owes him more than S$4,000.

The S$200 he received two weeks ago is not enough for him to live on, he added.

He claimed they could not get in touch with any of the bosses of the company, and thus resorted to seeking help from MOM.

MOM & TADM reaching out to migrant workers’ employers

Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) General Manager Ng Hwei Min, who spoke to the media on the same day, said she understands that the migrant workers are facing a “difficult and uncertain” period.

The immediate priority is to ensure they have appropriate housing and meals, with the workers also allowed to look for new employment if they want to, she added.

MOM and TADM are providing them with the necessary assistance.

MOM to take enforcement action against firms who breach employment laws

Ms Ng also identified the companies involved as KPA Engineering and SK Industries.

MOM and TADM are reaching out to them, she said, adding:

MOM will take the necessary and appropriate enforcement action against the companies should they be found to have breached any of the employment laws.

The migrant workers are free to look for new employment should they want to.

MWC arranges for food, transportation & shelter for affected workers

In a Facebook post on Monday, the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC) said it took immediate action the same morning to meet and help the affected workers.

When it met them at MOM, many had little or no money for food or transportation.

Thus, MWC arranged for food and transportation assistance, as well as temporary shelter and a change of employment, should any of them need it.

MWC engages 300 migrant workers at dorm

Additionally, MWC visited the workers’ dormitory that evening and engaged more than 300 of them.

MWC pledged to help them with their salary claims through TADM, and take care of their more immediate needs while their claims are being worked out.

It encouraged any migrant worker facing issues to seek help early from MWC or MOM, and urged all employers to uphold their obligations to their workers.

Also read: Migrant workers seen holding signs outside worksite in Dakota, MOM says they weren’t owed salary

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Featured image adapted from Migrant Workers’ Centre on Facebook and MS News.