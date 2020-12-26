Migrant Workers Catch Orchard Road Christmas Lights On Free Tour

The festive season brings families and friends together, but for migrant workers stuck here during the pandemic, home is a distant memory. Thankfully, a group of volunteers in Singapore helped relieve their heartache a little, by taking them on a tour of Orchard Road.

The Covid-19 Migrant Support Coalition (CMSC) shared the wonderful initiative on Facebook last Saturday (19 Dec).

Source

Behind the workers’ masks, the twinkle in their eyes showed the apparent joy they felt during the experience.

Volunteer group organises open top bus tour

Since International Migrants Day fell on 18 Dec, volunteers at CMSC wanted to do something special for migrant workers in Singapore.

In lieu of the festive season, they decided on an open top bus tour, to show workers a different side of the city.

Source

For a night, they could pretend to be tourists taking in the beautiful sights of the city.

CMSC stated that they organised the tour nightly over the span of a week.

Migrant workers catch Orchard Road Christmas lights

As the bus cruised down popular streets like the Marina Boulevard and the Central Business District (CBD), the workers admired the scenery around them.

They even passed through Orchard Road, where they caught the iconic Christmas lights which locals and tourists flock to see each year.

Source

Being away from family didn’t stop some from enjoying the experience with loved ones, as they shared the views ‘live’ via video call.

Source

Though they couldn’t be together, we’re glad that technology has provided ways for them to keep in touch.

Show some kindness to our migrant workers

Despite this being the time to celebrate and indulge in life’s pleasures, it’s heartening to see kind souls going out of their way to make others’ lives better.

CMSC’s gesture may be small, but they clearly touched the hearts of the migrant workers they’ve reached out to.

Kudos to CMSC for their initiative. We hope that more will follow in their footsteps to show some love to our migrant workers.

