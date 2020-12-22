Thrift Store Calls For Donations Suitable For Migrant Workers

The Covid-19 pandemic has made 2020 a challenging year for many.

Amidst this, the migrant workers in Singapore have been hit especially hard with long lockdowns and work suspensions, all while being miles away from home.

On Wednesday (16 Dec), an East Coast thrift store popular with migrant workers took to Facebook to share that they are running low on clothing.

The Barn is now calling for donations of men’s clothing so more workers can share in the holiday cheer this Christmas.

Thrift store seeking pre-loved men’s clothing donations

The Barn is a volunteer-run thrift store that sells pre-loved items such as clothing.

They are reliant on the public’s donations for stocks in their stores.

Items are priced affordably to allow those in need to gain access to these goods. The store is also often frequented by migrant workers.

Now, The Barn is seeking clothes donations, especially for men’s clothing.

In particular, they are looking out for donation items such as:

men’s jeans

tee shirts

shorts

shoes

toiletries

Items sold at affordable prices

The Barn, especially their Penjuru outlet, is probably popular amongst migrant workers due to their affordable prices.

According to their Facebook post, one migrant worker remarked that he enjoyed shopping there because,

If we buy any of these things in malls, we will have no money to send back home.

In a bid to allow more migrant workers to benefit from shopping at The Barn, they are calling for more items they need.

Donations can be dropped off at any of the 3 outlets

Donations can be dropped off at any The Barn stores island wide, during their opening hours.

Here are the details of their 3 outlets:

The Barn@Katong

Address: 11 East Coast Road, #01-14/15, The Odeon Katong, Singapore 428722

Opening Hours: Tue-Fri: 11am-2pm, Sun: 9.30am-12.30pm, closed on public holidays

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

The Barn@AMK

Address: Block 591A, Ang Mo Kio Street 51, #01-35, Singapore 561591

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 11am-2pm, closed on public holidays

Nearest MRT station: Ang Mo Kio

The Barn@Penjuru

Address: 27 Penjuru Walk, #01-01, Singapore 608538

Opening Hours: Mon-Fri: 10am-1pm, Sat-Sun: 2-8pm

Nearest MRT station: Boon Lay

More details can be found here.

You can also contact 96797379 for any enquires on donations.

Donate your pre-loved clothing this holiday season

Migrant workers have always been tirelessly working behind-the-scenes to build a better Singapore.

In a tough year like 2020, it’s befitting for us to show our appreciation for them, however we can.

So why not do some early spring cleaning and donate some of our pre-loved clothing at the nearest The Barn store this holiday season?

