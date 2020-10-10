Migrant Workers In Truck With Padlock Raises Safety Concerns In Emergency Times

When Covid-19 hit dormitories in Singapore, there was a great deal of discourse surrounding how migrant workers should be treated in our country

But it seems much can still be done to ensure the safety and comfort of the men who left their homes far away to literally build our country.

Source

On Monday (5 Oct), a netizen shared her thoughts on Facebook after witnessing what appears to be migrant workers sitting at the back of a truck, locked from the outside with a padlock.

Source

She criticised the practice of locking trucks that way, insinuating that it was demeaning to the passengers.

Truck with padlock outside spotted along Rochor Road

On Saturday (3 Oct), a netizen allegedly saw a truck carrying migrant workers along Rochor Road at about 1.55pm.

Source

Nothing seemed out of the ordinary on first glance. However, upon closer inspection, she noticed that the truck was padlocked from the outside.

There was no need for truck to be locked from outside

A few days later, the same netizen took to Facebook to share her concerns about locking trucks passengers from the outside.

At first, she only noticed the truck because it seemed almost “cage-like”.

But when she caught sight of the padlock, she questioned why there was a need for it to be locked from the outside.

Source

The netizen continued that she would never want to be anywhere that is padlocked from the outside, let alone a moving vehicle.

Netizens share safety concerns

Reacting to the post, many netizens found the practice extremely dangerous.

In the case of an accident, the men would likely be trapped in the truck, unable to escape.

Source

Some encouraged the person who posted it to report the incident, saying it was the civil thing to do.

Source

By reporting the truck, she might even be saving future lives, he exclaimed.

This netizen remarked that no one deserves to be locked up like that, regardless of the circumstances.

Source

He explained that locking them up this way is “below one’s dignity” as humans are being transported as if they are goods.

MS News has reached out to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for comments on the incident.

Treat migrant workers with respect

Singapore wouldn’t be where she is today without the contributions of migrant workers.

It’s hard to justify treating migrant workers this way. We hope the authorities will look into the case and put in place measures to prevent similar incidents should the need arises.

What are your thoughts on the incident? Share them in the comments below.

Got news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.