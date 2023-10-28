S’pore Special Needs School Loses S$120K In Donations, Appeals For Funds To Keep Going

Special Education School MIJ Hub Needs Funds To Stay Afloat

Non-profit organisations or NGOs do good work for the community but rely heavily on goodwill to survive. The same goes for MIJ Hub, a special education (SPED) school with several branches in Singapore, that helps students with different learning needs.

So when they experienced a sudden loss in donors, concern understandably arose over how they’d keep going.

Therefore, the school has turned to social media to appeal for help.

NGO appeals for donations to fund special needs school

In a Facebook post on Friday (27 Oct), MIJ Hub shared its appeal for funds following a “sudden loss of donors”.

According to them, the phenomenon resulted in a loss of S$120,000 essential to the school’s operations.

For the NGO, this means that uplifting their 360 students would become “increasingly difficult” as they struggle to make ends meet each month.

Moreover, they may find it tough to support students who need financial assistance.

School started by parents of special needs child

Now with three branches across Singapore, MIJ Hub had humble beginnings.

One of its founders, Madam Faraliza Zainal, left her corporate job to start the NGO with her husband’s support in 2011, after finding out that their son Ashraf has autism and sensory-integrated dysfunction.

Having acquired the skills and knowledge to be a SPED educator, Madam Faraliza initially became the only teacher at the organisation. She first offered only weekend Islamic classes to 15 special needs students at Sultan Mosque, eventually expanding her reach as more people knew about her programme.

Then came their first official school at WIS@Changi in Eunos, followed by branches in Jurong and Woodlands.

Today, the organisation has helped over 800 individuals with special needs and the number only keeps growing.

Donate to help keep MIJ Hub going

Despite various challenges, the organisation continues to strive towards becoming “a one-stop centre for matters relating to Special Needs, especially for the Malay-Muslim community and for those of lower-income”.

To help them with their cause, all they ask is for monetary contribution in any amount, no matter how small.

Donors may choose to give a one-off amount or weekly donations of S$2, S$5 or S$10 deducted every Friday. If you’re keen, you may find out more via the link here.

You may also help by spreading awareness about MIJ Hub’s appeal, so even more people can contribute. Here’s hoping that the organisation receives the funding it needs to keep going and empowering individuals with special needs.

Featured image adapted from MIJ Hub on Facebook and Facebook.