Woman gets diagnosed with colon cancer in Indonesia, M’sia hospital finds out it’s chronic acid reflux

Woman gets misdiagnosed with colon cancer

A woman was allegedly misdiagnosed with colon cancer by a hospital in Indonesia.

However, she later visited a hospital in Malaysia and discovered that she actually had chronic acid reflux.

The story went viral after the woman’s friend commented on a TikTok post asking Indonesians to share their experience getting medical treatment in Malaysia.

Indonesian hospital told woman to undergo chemotherapy

According to the friend’s post, the woman adopted a healthy lifestyle after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

After a second trip to the hospital, doctors told her that she needed to undergo chemotherapy treatment.

However, the woman’s parents decided to seek second opinions about the condition at a hospital in Penang.

There, the doctors found that she didn’t actually have cancer, but had gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

In fact, the woman’s condition improved a few days after receiving treatment, and she was even able to engage in physical activities such as jogging.

In light of the woman’s experience, her friend advised others diagnosed with serious conditions in Indonesia to get checked outside of the country.

Netizens share experiences getting misdiagnosed in Indonesia

Netizens were shocked by the woman’s experience, saying her cancer diagnosis was “way off the mark”.

Some added that it was fortunate that she did not follow the Indonesian doctors’ advice to undergo chemotherapy, which could have been detrimental to her body.

Others also shared similar experiences of getting misdiagnosed in Indonesia.

One such person allegedly got diagnosed with ear cancer when there were insects in their ear. Another netizen claimed they were misdiagnosed with hepatitis B when it was in fact lactose intolerance.

Meanwhile, some netizens blamed the prevalence of misdiagnosis in Indonesia on underqualified individuals who bribe their way into becoming doctors.

