Ukraine-Born Miss Japan Winner Relinquishes Crown After Reports Of Affair With Married Doctor

Following reports of her affair with a married doctor, Ukraine-born Miss Japan 2024 winner Karolina Shiino has relinquished her crown.

According to Japanese news site Tokyo Weekender, Shiino claimed that she initially believed the doctor was single. She claimed that she ended the relationship after learning of his married status.

Before the incident, she also faced heated controversy for being crowned Miss Japan due to her European descent.

Japan magazine reported her affair with married doctor

Citing the Miss Japan Association, The Japan Times reported on Monday (5 Feb) that Shiino had given up her Miss Japan 2024 crown.

The news came less than a week after Japanese magazine Shukan Bunshun accused Shiino of infidelity.

Last week, the magazine alleged that she was in a romantic relationship with a married doctor named Takuma Maeda, who’s also an influencer.

The association, however, asserted that Shiino did not know of Maeda’s married status — the doctor had told her that he was single.

After finding out that he was married, she ended their romantic relationship.

However, it turns out that Shiino was not truthful — the association subsequently found out that she was aware of his marriage even when they were dating.

The association has since accepted Shiino’s offer to relinquish her crown. In addition, they stated that the “2024 Miss Japan Grand Prix will remain vacant”.

Both Shiino and Maeda apologised publicly

Following the reports, both Shiino and Maeda took to social media to express their apology.

In her post, Shiino apologised for causing such an inconvenience and for betraying her supporters.

Similarly, Maeda also posted his apology online in the form of a handwritten note.

In his caption, Maeda highlighted that some parts of the magazine’s reports were exaggerated.

He apologised for causing misunderstanding and discomfort among all those who were affected by the news, including Shiino.

Shiino faced controversy for winning despite European descent

Before the incident, Shiino was also bashed online for winning this year’s Miss Japan title due to her European descent.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) highlighted that while Shiino’s parents were Ukrainian, she grew up in Nagoya, Japan since she was five. She is a naturalised Japanese citizen.

However, she has not been accepted as a true Japanese by many. Her win at Miss Japan 2024 also sparked debate over the essence of being Japanese.

Also read: S’pore TikToker Parodies Miss Universe Introductions, Yishun Representative Speaks With Extra Gusto

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Kyodo News & The Japan Times.