S’pore TikToker Parodies Miss Universe Introductions, Yishun Representative Speaks With Extra Gusto

Singapore TikToker Puts Comical Local Spin On Miss Universe Introductions

At the opening of the Miss Universe 2023 pageant, each country’s representative was made to introduce their nation with pride and passion.

These introductions, however, quickly turned into humorous memes. Netizens would make jokes about the way each representative shouted their country’s names, with many recreating these introductions on TikTok.

To join in the fun, Samantha – a local TikTok influencer – created a Singaporean parody of the 2023 Miss Universe introductions.

But instead of representing the different countries, her characters each represented a different estate in Singapore, all vying for the spot of Miss Singapore.

The video has since garnered over 400,000 views, leaving netizens hoping for another video with more estate representatives.

Each Singapore estate representative has a unique personality

In the video, Samantha donned several extravagant dresses, similar to those from Miss Universe.

In the first scene, she stands on a small podium with a sash draping across her body featuring the word ‘Tampines’ written in bold black marker.

As she elegantly places her hands on her hips, she shouts “Tampines!”, dragging her words with a strong nasal voice and a bright smile on her face.

In another scene, she adorns a blue dress and a black wig, transforming into ‘Miss Yishun’.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Samantha shared that she wanted to channel the energy of an “ah lian” because of Yishun’s ‘notorious’ reputation.

Samantha also dressed up in a flowy black dress to represent Lim Chu Kang, as she wished to reference the cemeteries in the area.

The video ends with Miss Tengah. Despite the exquisite dress, her voice is screechy, adding to the humour of the video.

One netizen even likened her voice to a parrot.

Netizens want more Miss Universe parodies

Samantha’s video has garnered over 400,000 views at the time of writing, with many expressing their support for the different estate representatives.

Based on the comments, it appears Miss Yishun and Miss Tengah were the most popular of the bunch.

Many TikTok users also hope to see more of such parodies from Samantha, hopefully covering other estates in Singapore.

Each estate has their own unique traits

Despite our reputation as a Little Red Dot, it’s heartening that each estate possesses its own unique traits that make them special.

If Samantha were to create more of such parodies, which estates would you like her to feature next and what type of outfit should she wear to represent these neighbourhoods? Let us know in the comments below.

Featured image adapted from @samanthatyf on TikTok