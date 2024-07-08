Miss S’pore Beauty Pageant 2024 unveils finalists, from 20-year-old student to 30-year-old executive director

Meet the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant 2024 finalists

‘Tis the season for pageants in the Lion City.

On the same day that the Manhunt Singapore 2024 finalists were unveiled, the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant 2024 also introduced its 11 finalists in a Facebook video on 1 July.

The clip showcases these contestants as they introduce themselves and share what motivated them to join the pageant.

Ranging in ages, professions, and backgrounds, each finalist brings her own unique flair, inspirations, and aspirations to the competition.

Show off skateboarding abilities while introducing themselves Just like the Manhunt Singapore introduction video, Miss Singapore’s post features the finalists showing off their skateboarding skills while introducing themselves. Here are the 11 finalists: Nicole Bacon, 20, composition and music technology student Kristen Chan, 22, business undergraduate Vanessa Roselle, 25, student Clara Tang, 28, content creator Rebecca Kwek, 25, social media marketer Mindy Li, 22, banker Ella Tan, 20, Media, Arts & Design graduate from Singapore Polytechnic Krisha Raj, 25, marketing executive at a legal firm Wong Ying Ying, 30, financial consultant at Manulife Joey Yeo, 30, executive director at a signage construction firm Cherlyn Tan, 27, real estate agent In addition to their introductions, each finalist shared their motivations for joining the pageant. Many expressed a desire to inspire and empower others, especially women and girls in Singapore. One of the finalists, Krisha Raj, aims to “show other brown girls like me that beauty comes in all different shapes, colours, and sizes”. Others, like Joey Yeo, joined to experience new things and step out of her comfort zone. Meanwhile, Clara Tang wants to “meet like-minded people” and represent Singapore on the international pageant stage. Miss Popularity voting closes on 17 July ERM Singapore is the official organiser of the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant, as well as Manhunt and several other pageants. According to its Facebook page, the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant has been held since 1988, with winners representing Singapore on international pageant stages. Besides the main competition, the public can choose who will be crowned Miss Popularity. Voting ends on July 17 at 6pm. To vote for your favourite finalist, simply follow these steps: ‘Like’ the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant Facebook page

Follow the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant Instagram page

Votes for Miss Popularity won't affect the final results. The winner of the Miss Singapore Beauty Pageant will receive S$10,000 in prizes and cash rewards. She will also represent Singapore on the global pageant stage.