Police Seeks Info On Missing 16-Year-Old Boy, Last Seen Along Fernvale Link

One of a parent’s biggest concerns is the safety of their children.

For one family, their teenage son Matthew Ang has unfortunately been missing for over 24 hours now.

Police is appealing for information from the public about the boy’s whereabouts.

He was last seen in school at Fernvale Link on 3 Feb morning.

Fernvale boy went missing after being told to wait outside general office

According to Matthew’s father, his son – a student at Pei Hwa Secondary School – was told by his teacher to wait outside the general office of the school.

However, he was nowhere to be found soon after.

He was reported missing at 10.55am.

Hope Matthew will return home safe

It has been over 24 hours since Matthew was last accounted for.

We beseech the public to call the police should you have any information about his whereabouts.

Alternatively, you can reach his father Raymond here. We hope he’ll return home safely as soon as possible.

