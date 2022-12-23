Cat Escapes Unzipped Carrier In Katong, Wheelchair-Bound Owner Seeks Help Finding Missing Feline

Cat Escapes Carrier & Goes Missing In Katong On 21 Dec, Owner Trying To Find It

For many pet owners, their beloved furkids provide them with happiness and comfort. Thus, it’s understandable that their disappearance would be highly upsetting.

This was unfortunately what one pet owner felt when his cat escaped its unzipped carrier and went missing while they were somewhere in Katong.

However, as he’s wheelchair-bound, his search efforts are considerably tougher.

As such, his friend is appealing for help to locate the feline on his behalf.

Cat escapes carrier in Katong area

On Thursday (22 Dec), the owner’s friend posted on Facebook, sharing about the troubling situation.

In the post, he explained that his friend lost his cat while on the way home on Wednesday (21 Dec).

As the latter is wheelchair-bound, the feline’s carrier bag was hung at the back of it.

Unfortunately, he did not realise that the carrier was unzipped until he reached home.

The cat, a black and white Maine Coon, responds to the name “Batman”, he added.

According to the poster, Batman went missing at around 7pm.

Its last known location is around the Katong area, between Haig Road and Dunman Road.

Sadly, his owner’s search efforts have been futile thus far.

Therefore, his friend is urging anyone who has information or who has possibly seen the feline to come forward.

Hope Batman will be found soon

For those who want help keep a lookout, do head over to the Facebook post for the owner’s contact information.

If you happen to be in the area, keep your eyes peeled for this distinct black-and-white feline as well.

We can only imagine how distressing it is for Batman’s owner. Hopefully, they’ll be reunited soon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.