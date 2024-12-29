2 cyclists go missing in Mandai Forest, rescued by Police & Gurkhas in under 4hrs

2 missing cyclists rescued at Mandai Forest by Police & Gurkhas

On 28 Dec, two cyclists went missing while cycling through the forested area at Mandai.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they received a report on the incident at about 1.04pm.

The cyclists, both on mountain bikes, were unable to find their way back to the designated trails. This prompted an immediate response from the authorities.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio and Jurong Divisions, along with the Gurkha Contingent, were swiftly mobilised to search for them.

At approximately 4.10pm, a little over three hours after the initial report, the missing cyclists were found by the search & rescue team.

Both individuals were unharmed and escorted to safety by the police.

Netizens commend rescue efforts

Most of the online sentiments respected the rescue work done by the Police and Gurkhas.

One netizen praised the SPF but cautioned not to overwork them.

Some managed to see the funny side of the incident.

The authorities have advised the public to stay on designated trails when cycling or trekking for their own safety.

