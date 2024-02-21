Police seeking info on 14-year-old girl missing since Oct 2023, last seen near Woodlands Sec

Police seek information on teenage girl missing since 18 Oct 2023

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for four months. She was last seen near Woodlands Secondary School at around 5.30pm on 18 Oct 2023.

The missing girl has been identified as Farisha Aqilah Binte Muhammad Faizal.

Missing girl was last seen near Woodlands Secondary School

Yesterday (20 Feb), the SPF issued a public appeal on its website regarding a teenage girl who went missing in Woodlands on 18 Oct 2023.

The notice included a picture of 14-year-old Farisha for public reference.

The police did not specify what she was wearing or who she may have been with at the time she went missing.

Apart from her last known location and the time at which she was seen, there are no other details surrounding the case.

Since such information is lacking at the time of reporting, the public should avoid speculating on the case.

Contact SPF if you have useful info

SPF encourages anyone with information about Farisha’s whereabouts to dial its hotline at 1800-255-0000 as soon as possible.

People who can help can also choose to submit their information via the I-Witness online platform.

The police will keep any information and tip-offs strictly confidential.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.