Police appeal for next of kin of 77-year-old Beach Road resident who died

Police seek next of kin of Beach Road resident who died on 5 Feb

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for the next of kin of a former resident at Beach Road who recently died.

According to the police notice, the resident is 77-year-old Mr Ahmad Bin Kadir.

The elderly man passed away on 5 Feb 2024.

Contact the police if you have information

SPF requests anyone with information to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000.

Alternatively, they may submit the information online via the I-Witness portal.

The police will keep all information strictly confidential.

