14-year-old who went missing after taking Grab in JB found in Penang with 2 other teens

14-year-old missing after Grab ride in JB found in Penang

The 14-year-old girl reported missing after a Grab ride in Johor Bahru (JB) on Thursday (6 Feb) was found in Penang accompanied by two other teens.

According to China Press, Ong Ying Zi has been taken into police custody after she was located yesterday (7 Feb) evening.

Found at a billiard centre with two other teens

Locals in Penang who recognised the teen from photos shared online spotted her at a local billiard centre.

They then reported the sighting to police at 8.30pm who arrived to take all three teens into custody.

It’s reported that the two teens she was with were boys.

The young girl’s mother told China Press that she had likely met these friends online.

Meanwhile, the father said their relatives living in Penang are now with the girl at the police station.

He added that he had no idea why his daughter suddenly ran off, noting that she had not shown any unusual signs.

Girl went missing after hailing a Grab car

Ong Ying Zi went missing on 6 Feb after getting on a Grab ride at 9.30am.

Her family sought help on social media to locate their daughter when they lost contact with her.

At around noon yesterday, the family got in touch with the Grab driver who had driven the girl to her destination.

The driver informed them that the girl alighted at Larkin terminal where she took a bus to Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Following her discovery, the father thanked the public for assisting in the search for his daughter.

The family will be picking her up from Penang.

Featured image adapted from 家薇 on Facebook and China Press.