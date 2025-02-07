14-year-old girl reported missing in JB after taking Grab car, family appealing for information

Girl goes missing after taking Grab in Johor Bahru on 6 Feb

A 14-year-old girl reportedly went missing after getting on a Grab ride in Johor Bahru (JB) on Thursday (6 Feb).

According to one of her relative’s Facebook post, Ong Ying Zi was last seen boarding the Grab ride at about 9.30am.

In the post, the family appealed to the public to help locate Ong as soon as possible.

Those with useful information may contact Ms Ong’s father via the contact information in the post.

Her last known location is KL Bukit Bintang Pavilion

At 12.12pm on Friday (7 Feb), the OP updated in another post that she managed to contact the Grab driver.

She was told that the girl alighted at Larkin and took a bus to Kuala Lumpur (KL).

Her last known location was traced to the KL Bukit Bintang Pavilion around 6pm yesterday, but she is currently not traceable.

