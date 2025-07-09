63-year-old man in Indonesia found dead inside 8m python after going missing

Body of dead 63-year-old man found inside 8m python, fully intact

The body of a 63-year-old man, identified as LN, was discovered inside the stomach of a massive python after he went missing in Batauga Subdistrict, South Buton, Southeast Sulawesi in Indonesia.

A horrifying video capturing the moment villagers cut open the python’s bloated belly has recently gone viral online, as reported by Indonesian news outlet Antara News.

In the footage, a group of men are seen using knives to slice the reptile’s belly open as other residents look on.

A moment later, the body of a man is found lying inside.

Victim reported missing after visiting plantation

According to local authorities, LN had been reported missing on Friday (5 July) morning, after he failed to return from his plantation.

He was scheduled to meet with neighbours that morning, but when he didn’t show up, concern quickly grew.

His family and fellow villagers launched a search, eventually locating his motorbike abandoned by the roadside near his field, reports Indian news media the Hindustan Times.

Found dead inside python’s belly

At around 2.30pm local time in Majapahit Village, residents spotted a suspiciously large python moving sluggishly near the victim’s hut.

The snake appeared bloated and unnaturally heavy, raising suspicions that it had swallowed something or someone.

Acting on instinct and alarm, they killed the snake and cut open its belly. What they found inside was LN’s body, still intact but lifeless.

Body sent home for burial

Following the discovery, officers and residents brought LN’s body back to his home for burial.

According to authorities, it was the first known case of a resident being swallowed by a python in the area, reports Indian news media NDTV.

However, it is reported that snakes have been frequently spotted in the village, particularly during the rainy season, preying on livestock.

