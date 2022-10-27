Mister S’pore Dons SAF PT Shorts & Boots, Supposedly Honours Country & Pageant Founder’s Passing

Mister Singapore Wears SAF PT Shorts In National Costume Portrait

While the Miss Universe pageant often garners much attention, the Mister International Competition hardly lands in the limelight.

But this year, Mister Singapore is becoming the talk of the town for his ‘national costume’ — the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Physical Training (PT) shorts and a pair of black boots.

Mister Singapore Sean Nicholas Sutiono’s outfit received mixed reactions, with some Singaporeans calling it “embarrassing” while others found humour in it, deeming it an ode to National Service (NS).

Sean later explained that the outfit was a statement to honour Singapore and the passing of Mr Alan Sim, Founder of Mister International and Mister Singapore.

Mister Singapore wears SAF PT shorts & boots

The 14th Mister International Competition will be taking place this Sunday (30 Oct) in Manila, Philippines.

On Tuesday (25 Oct), the organisers shared portraits of the contestants in their national costumes on Instagram.

Many users soon took notice of Mister Singapore Sean’s outfit.

Half-naked, Sean was posing in what looked to be a pair of black SAF PT shorts and black boots while holding the Singapore flag.

Singaporeans divided about national costume choice

For those who have been through NS, the SAF shorts and boots are undeniably iconic pieces of clothing.

However, using this apparel as a ‘national costume’ had Singaporeans divided. Some felt it was embarrassing for this to be displayed on an international stage.

But others thought Sean was proudly displaying the ‘true Singapore spirit’.

This netizen said that the SAF shorts were an ode to NS in Singapore. He did not like it but humorously shared that it is accurate as a ‘national costume for men’.

Nonetheless, some thought that the ‘costume’ was a disgrace, especially in comparison to other countries’ national costumes.

Mister Singapore’s costume still in the works

Shedding light on the interesting ‘national costume’ choice, the official Mister Singapore account shared that Sean’s costume is still in the works.

They elaborated that this was due to the unfortunate passing of Mr Alan Sim who founded Mister International and Mister Singapore.

“It was a statement I had to make and the only thing I had”, Sean said in his Instagram post.

He shared that the costume choice was to honour Singapore and in loving memory of Mr Sim.

Sean’s portrait was among many other countries’ Mister International representatives, many of whom wore elaborate costumes that celebrated their cultures.

Pageants are intense events and many hiccups can happen along the way. It is understandable that Sean had to make do with what he had in light of unexpected circumstances.

With his true national costume yet to be revealed, we look forward to seeing it and wish him all the best in this weekend’s Mister International Competition.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @officialmisterinternational on Instagram and @seannicholassutiono on Instagram.