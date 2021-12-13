SMU Student Nandita Banna, 21, Made It To Semi-Finals Of Pageant

When Singapore sends a representative to Miss Universe, we don’t expect much.

Apart from a few laughs over the national costume, the annual Miss Singapore usually doesn’t make too big a splash.

This time, however, was different, as Ms Nandita Banna made us proud by making it to the top 16 out of 80 contestants.

Source

While that may not sound like much to some, it’s actually the highest placing for a Miss Universe Singapore in the pageant since 1987.

She was aiming for Top 16

Ms Nandita, a Singapore Management University (SMU) student, arrived in Eilat, Israel on 28 Nov for the 70th Miss Universe competition with high hopes indeed.

Source

The poised and confident 21-year-old posted on Instagram a day before the finals on Monday (13 Dec), saying she wanted to get Singapore into the Top 16.

Source

She was probably aware that this would be a historic feat, given that the last time this happened was way back in 1987.

That was the year Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” was released.

At the time, Ms Marion Nicole Teo made it to the semi-finals when Singapore hosted the competition.

Source

She was visibly stunned

Despite her ambition, when host Steve Harvey announced that Miss Singapore had made the semi-finals, she was visibly stunned.

Source

However, Ms Nandita assuredly strode to the front of the stage as the colours of the Singapore flag came out behind her.

Source

After briefly losing her balance due to nerves, she told the host that she was “grateful and thankful” for the opportunity to represent her country.

Source

She also noted that it’s been more than 30 years since Singapore has made it to the semi-finals, so she’s “so excited right now”.

Source

Here are the list of countries in the top 16. It’s surreal to see Singapore among them:

Source

While the top spot eventually went to Miss India, Ms Nandita should be proud for making it further than any other Miss Singapore could for 34 years.

She dazzled with her pixie do

During the show, she dazzled the crowd with her short pixie do, which is fairly unusual for a beauty queen.

People usually except pageant participants to have long, flowing locks, and Ms Nandita actually did have them as she embarked her modelling career.

Source

However, she cut it all off before heading for the Miss Universe pageant, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Miss Universe Singapore director Valerie Lim told ST that the decision was made as it’s more “edgy and fashion-forward”, and the hairdo would “bring out her features and showcase her personality”.

Source

Obviously, they were right, and Ms Nandita stood out from the crowd as a modern, progressive woman.

Source

She pulled off the national costume

As for the national costume – which is always a point of interest or comedy for us – Ms Nandita managed to avoid embarrassment, and dare we say it, made us proud.

This year’s costume was designed by an all-local team of couturier Frederick Lee with a graphic print by award-winning artist Lee Xin Li, she said on Instagram.

Source

The red-and-white confection weaved notable Singapore landmarks and incidents into something like a satellite map. The red jewelled bodice represents our flora and fauna.

Source

The headpiece with 5 stars of course comes from our national flag, and “each is a beacon of light to guide our way”, she said.

The minute details of the country help us “understand our roots and reflect on how far we have come while setting a solid foundation for us as we strive towards our future”, and the structured dress “pays homage to the steadfastness and resilience of the Singapore spirit” regardless of challenges.

Source

We think she looked regal and beautiful in a stylish dress that wasn’t too over-the-top and captured Singapore very well.

Catch Ms Nandita’s full performance at the preliminary rounds here and the historic moment she got into the semi-final here.

A new national icon

From what we’ve seen, Ms Nandita truly embodies what we aspire to become as Singaporeans.

And by doing well on the international stage, she now joins the ranks of national icons.

MS News congratulates her on her achievement, and hope it won’t be another 34 years before we see a Miss Singapore go this far.

Featured image adapted from @nxndita on Instagram.