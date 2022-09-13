SAF Allows Servicemen To Confess To Drug Abuse Once Without Being Punished, They’ll Undergo Rehab Instead

Servicemen Allowed To Confess To Drug Abuse Once Without Punishment Under SAF Amnesty Scheme

Since Joseph Schooling confessed to taking cannabis, Singapore’s drug laws have been under the spotlight, especially with regard to our national servicemen.

In a written parliamentary reply on Monday (12 Sep), Defence Minister Ng Eng Han clarified that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) allows servicemen to confess consumption of illegal drugs without being punished.

Under the SAF Amnesty Scheme, they will receive counselling and rehabilitation, and undergo regular testing to help kick their drug habit.

Normal penalties will apply to them after the one-time allowance.

SAF has zero-tolerance against drug abuse

According to MINDEF, the SAF Amnesty Scheme was introduced in 1976 to provide drug abusers with the opportunity to seek help.

Dr Ng was responding to Chua Chu Kang MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim’s question on steps taken for detecting and preventing abuse of controlled substances in military installations.

The MP’s question came after news broke about national swimmer Joseph Schooling’s consumption of cannabis. This took place when he was in Hanoi during the SEA Games.

Dr Ng reiterated that the SAF maintains a drug policy aligned with Singapore’s zero-tolerance against drug abuse.

To ensure this, SAF seeks to prevent and enforce rules against drug abusers. This is done through testing, appropriate punishment, and rehabilitation.

Besides that, during basic military training (BMT), all recruits attend anti-drug talks by the SAF Counselling Centre (SCC) on the harmful effects of drugs.

These talks are also conducted periodically at SAF camps and units.

Dr Ng shared that soldiers are briefed and sternly reminded of overseas drug consumption before overseas exercises or postings.

Extensive urine tests are also conducted across the SAF to monitor drug abuse. All soldiers go through these tests during their BMT.

Apart from that, urine tests also take place without notice in units, overseas bases, and training locations, as well as on returning service personnel.

In addition, SAF military police conduct routine spot checks to ensure illegal products, such as controlled drugs, are not brought into SAF premises.

Enforcement strict for deterrence purposes

Dr Ng stressed that any serviceman or woman who tests positive during urine screening would be charged.

Offenders will be sentenced to a minimum of eight to nine months’ detention in the SAF Detention Barracks.

As for known or suspected drug abusers who have confessed or recently had a drug conviction, they will be put on a urine test regime. They would also have to attend drug counselling sessions.

Dr Ng explained that enforcement against SAF soldiers who are drug abusers is strict for deterrence purposes.

MINDEF states that servicemen can confess their drug usage by approaching the unit commanders, medical officers, orientation officers, or para-counsellors.

They can also call the SAF counselling hotline at 1800-278-0022.

