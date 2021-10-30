Walk-In Moderna Booster Shot Slots Available To Singapore Residents 30 Years & Older

Booster shots are important to keep our immunity against Covid-19 up over time.

Recently, the Singapore Government has started to gradually roll out the booster programme to the wider community. The latest update mentioned that eligible individuals between the age of 30 and 49 will be able to get their jabs soon.

Now, instead of waiting for an invitation, they can actually walk into several centres to get their booster shots.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed this news in a press release today (30 Oct).

Safe to take Moderna booster shot if you’ve taken Pfizer/COMIRNATY

In a press release on Saturday (30 Oct), MOH shared that the booster dose has proven to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection by around 70%, and the risk of severe illness by around 90%.

These significant amounts are partly why MOH is encouraging more people to get their booster shots once they qualify.

While most eligible Singapore residents have either taken the Pfizer-BioNtech or COMIRNATY vaccines in their earlier rounds, they need not take a similar brand for the third.

This means that those who have received either brand of vaccine can get the Moderna booster shot.

Walk-ins for Moderna booster shots available at 9 locations

Currently, walk-ins for the booster programme is already open to Singapore residents aged 60 years and above.

But from 1 Nov, all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents (PRs), and Long-Term Pass Holders aged 30 years and above who have completed their second dose at least 6 months ago may walk into any of the vaccination centres for their booster shots. No prior appointments are needed.

The list of vaccination centres offering the Moderna vaccine are:

Buona Vista Community Club

Hong Kah North Community Club

Kebun Baru Community Club

Potong Pasir Community Club

Punggol 21 Community Club

Radin Mas Community Club

Tampines East Community Club

Woodlands Community Club

Yew Tee Community Club

Continue protecting our loved ones by building up our resistance

Living with Covid-19 is certainly not easy but it’s not entirely impossible. It remains imperative that we protect ourselves and our loved ones by getting the vaccine and booster shots as recommended.

If you have yet to get complete your first or second jabs, don’t hesitate to see to that now.

As for the rest who qualify for the walk-in booster shots, do let your friends and family know, so they can get theirs too.

Featured image adapted from Raffles Medical Group on Facebook.