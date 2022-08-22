MOE Responds To 377A Repeal, Says Education Policies Remain Anchored On Prevailing Family Values

Education Curriculum Remains Rooted In Family Values & Social Norms: MOE On 377A Repeal

During his National Day Rally (NDR) speech on Sunday (21 Aug), Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong announced Singapore’s historic decision to repeal Section 377A.

Prior to the announcement, some groups expressed worries about the effects that this move would have on society.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) has since addressed the repeal, stating that Singapore’s education policies and curriculum will remain anchored on prevailing family values and social norms.

The ministry added that schools must remain safe spaces and not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues.

MOE responds to 377A repeal

On Monday (22 Aug), MOE released a statement about the repeal of Section 377A, which criminalises sex between men.

It stated that its education policies and curriculum will still be anchored on the country’s family values and social norms.

The ministry elaborated that a majority of Singaporeans want to uphold these values and norms.

These include the family as the cornerstone of our social fabric, and marriage between a man and a woman.

Schools should not become places for advocacy

MOE added that schools and institutions of higher learning must remain safe spaces for the pursuit of knowledge.

They should not become places for advocacy or contestation on socially divisive issues.

The ministry reiterated that Singapore’s family and social norms must continue to be determined by Singaporeans.

Foreign institutions and foreigners should respect these norms. They should not use educational institutions as platforms for their own agendas.

Sexuality education remains secular

Besides that, MOE said sexuality education in schools will remain secular.

They will be based on traditional values and remain sensitive to Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society.

MOE said all students will learn and practise mutual understanding, respect, and empathy for everyone.

In educational institutions and society alike, bullying and cancel culture should not have a place.

MOE then assured that they will continue partnering with parents to guide their children. They will do this by providing counselling and socio-emotional support to students who need it.

