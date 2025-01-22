New MOH health promotion initiative limits screen time for young kids, targets unhealthy habits early

Grow Well SG: MOH launches new health promotion plan to encourage kids to adopt healthy habits

In a move to promote children’s health in the digital age, the Ministry of Health (MOH), Ministry of Education (MOE), and Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) have launched Grow Well SG, a new national health promotion strategy aimed at improving the well-being of children and addressing rising concerns over digital exposure and unhealthy habits.

The strategy focuses on three key initiatives:

Purposeful screen use A health plan for every child Enhanced support for schools

According to the MOH, most children face health risks when exposed to excessive screen time, insufficient physical activity, poor nutrition, and inadequate sleep. These factors can lead to poor health and development in children.

Purposeful screen use part of MOH’s new health promotion plans

As part of Grow Well SG, MOH has updated its guidance on screen time for children.

Children younger than 18 months old should not be allowed screen use or be exposed to screens in the background, unless it’s for interactive video chatting.

For children aged three to six, the recommended screen time is less than one hour per day outside of school.

For children aged 7 to 12, the guidelines suggest screen time of less than two hours per day, unless related to school work.

In addition, they should refrain from giving their children unrestricted access to mobile devices, or any access to social media services.

Parents are also advised not to use screens during meals and an hour before bedtime, for all age groups.

Meanwhile, screens will be used in preschools only for teaching purposes for children aged 18 months to six years.

As part of the strategy, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) will update its code of practice for preschools, effective from February 2025.

MOH says children who spend excessive time on screens may experience difficulties in attention, learning and problem-solving. Screens should not be used just to occupy your children or to distract them, it added.

First 1000 days crucial for development

According to CNA, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasised that there is “very good” evidence showing that instilling good lifestyle habits in the first 1,000 days of a child’s life — approximately two years and nine months — can have a profound impact on their development as they grow.

As a result, the ministries are rolling out this strategy now, recognising the increasing role that screens, social media, and smartphones play in shaping children’s lifestyles and overall health.

Schools will also implement measures to manage students’ use of mobile devices. For example, primary schools will be required to set up storage spaces for students’ phones, which must be deposited before the start of lessons.

Mobile devices will only be allowed in designated areas at specific times, such as during recess or after school.

Building healthy habits

Meanwhile, Grow Well SG will also promote the development of healthy lifestyle habits.

Starting in 2025, Primary 1 to 3 students will receive Personalised Health Plans. These plans will include a lifestyle prescription, school health screening results, vaccination records, and referrals to public health institutions if necessary.

Parents will be asked to complete a lifestyle questionnaire to provide insights into their child’s current habits. They can then access their child’s Health Plan and lifestyle prescriptions via HealthHub.

Later this year, parents will be able to create a profile for each child on Healthy 365, where they will receive personalised recommendations for building healthy habits.

The Health Plan will include actionable steps and resources to help children and families develop healthy habits at home, with additional support measures in schools.

MOH says it is studying the progressive rollout of the Health Plan to children of other age groups and will provide more details when ready.

Enhanced support for schools

In addition, all primary schools will be provided with data on their students’ health and lifestyle.

This will enhance schools’ current efforts to identify health needs and necessary interventions, while also educating students on appropriate healthy behaviours, according to MOH.

The initiative also includes improving nutritional support in schools by ensuring children have access to healthier food options, such as those higher in whole grains, lower in sodium, and rich in fruits and vegetables.

HPB will intensify efforts to assist canteen vendors in sourcing healthier ingredients directly from manufacturers participating in HPB’s Healthier Ingredients Development Scheme.

MOH and MOE are also exploring collaborations with healthcare clusters, including working with canteen vendors to make healthier options more appealing and expanding their range of nutritious recipes.

Also read: Primary 1 registration for 2025 admission to start on 2 July: MOE

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Canva, for illustrative purposes only.