MOH Debunks WhatsApp Messages Claiming Omicron XBB Subvariant Is Harder To Detect & More Deadly

XBB Omicron Variant Not Five Times More Deadly Unlike What WhatsApp Message Claims, Says MOH

In recent weeks, there has been an increase in Covid-19 cases, brought on partly by the XBB.1.16 Omicron subvariant that emerged earlier this year.

With a new variant comes many unknowns, and this has led to some misinformation being spread on messaging services like WhatsApp.

On Wednesday (19 Apr), the Ministry of Health (MOH) put out an advisory warning that claims of the XBB.1.16 variant being “five times more toxic” than the Delta variant are false.

It also refuted other claims in a widely-forwarded message, such as that the variant is harder to detect and causes more fatalities.

Most cases are mild and there have not been more cases of severe illness despite an uptick in cases overall.

Information about XBB in circulating WhatsApp message is false, says MOH

The message, seen by MS News, claims that the new Omicron variant is “different, deadly and not easily detected properly”.

It also claims that swab tests are “generally negative” for the variant.

The fact that the message is marked as “forwarded many times” is arguably the icing on the cake.

MOH refutes message circulating on WhatsApp

On Wednesday (19 Apr) night, MOH put out a Facebook post refuting the claims in the message.

“International and local data have shown that the Omicron XBB subvariant is milder than the Delta variant, and does not have a higher mortality rate,” MOH said.

It also said that current tests are able to detect Covid-19 infections, including XBB strains.

Further, there is no clear dominant stream at the moment, and no evidence that any strains cause more severe illness.

“ICU admissions remain stable and low, with less than ten Covid-19 patients in ICU at any one time over the past month,” MOH said.

The public is strongly advised to refer to credible sources of information. The implication is that WhatsApp isn’t the most credible source.

You can visit www.moh.gov.sg for the latest information on Covid-19.

